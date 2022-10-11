Slow Capital Inc. Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.2% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.3% during the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $216.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.08 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

