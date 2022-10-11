Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 18,702 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of 10x Genomics worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 92.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 27.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,979,000 after acquiring an additional 730,472 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in 10x Genomics by 25.7% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,518,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,582,000 after acquiring an additional 514,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 242.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,204,000 after acquiring an additional 485,997 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXG stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $187.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $45,465.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,996.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $45,465.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,996.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 966,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock worth $175,739. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

