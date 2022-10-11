Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 957 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

