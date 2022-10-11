Slow Capital Inc. Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.3% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 88,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 122.2% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 113.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $238.19 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

