Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Align Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $207.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.08 and a 200 day moving average of $284.90. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.32 and a 52 week high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Align Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile



Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

