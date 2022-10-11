Slow Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,441,000 after buying an additional 718,092 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.25 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

