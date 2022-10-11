Slow Capital Inc. Sells 307 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1,183.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE AMT opened at $189.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.22 and a 200-day moving average of $251.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $188.96 and a 52-week high of $294.40.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.