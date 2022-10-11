Slow Capital Inc. Sells 983 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average is $168.44. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

