SmartCoin (SMRT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $300,797.00 (SMRT)

SmartCoin (SMRT) (SMRT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. SmartCoin (SMRT) has a total market capitalization of $69,888.70 and approximately $300,797.00 worth of SmartCoin (SMRT) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCoin (SMRT) has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCoin (SMRT) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003019 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034210 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SmartCoin (SMRT)

SmartCoin (SMRT)’s total supply is 76,489,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 918,763,682 tokens. SmartCoin (SMRT)’s official Twitter account is @0xsmartcoin. SmartCoin (SMRT)’s official website is smartcoin.farm.

SmartCoin (SMRT) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCoin (SMRT) (SMRT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. SmartCoin (SMRT) has a current supply of 76,489,684 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SmartCoin (SMRT) is 0.00007607 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smartcoin.farm/.”

