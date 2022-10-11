Smarty Pay (SPY) Price Hits $0.0032

Smarty Pay (SPY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Smarty Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smarty Pay has a total market cap of $360,000.00 and approximately $14,773.00 worth of Smarty Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smarty Pay has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034250 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Smarty Pay Profile

Smarty Pay launched on July 29th, 2021. Smarty Pay’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Smarty Pay’s official Twitter account is @paysmarty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smarty Pay is spy-token.io.

Smarty Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smarty Pay (SPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Smarty Pay has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Smarty Pay is 0.00303775 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $12,725.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spy-token.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smarty Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smarty Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smarty Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

