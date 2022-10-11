Smarty Pay (SPY) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

Smarty Pay (SPY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. Smarty Pay has a total market cap of $360,000.00 and $14,773.00 worth of Smarty Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smarty Pay token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smarty Pay has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003108 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070234 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10737070 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034269 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Smarty Pay Token Profile

Smarty Pay launched on July 29th, 2021. Smarty Pay’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Smarty Pay’s official website is spy-token.io. Smarty Pay’s official Twitter account is @paysmarty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smarty Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smarty Pay (SPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Smarty Pay has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Smarty Pay is 0.00303775 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $12,725.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spy-token.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smarty Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smarty Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smarty Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

