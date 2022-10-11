SmashCash Trading Down 21.5% Over Last Week (SMASH)

SmashCash (SMASH) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, SmashCash has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmashCash has a market cap of $30,461.95 and approximately $24,664.00 worth of SmashCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmashCash token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070560 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10786991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SmashCash launched on December 5th, 2021. SmashCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,492,115 tokens. SmashCash’s official website is smashcash.io. SmashCash’s official Twitter account is @smashcashio. The official message board for SmashCash is medium.com/@smashcash.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmashCash (SMASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SmashCash has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SmashCash is 0.0002288 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smashcash.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmashCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmashCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmashCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

