SnakeCity (SNCT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $280,951.00

SnakeCity (SNCT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. SnakeCity has a market cap of $176,762.67 and approximately $280,951.00 worth of SnakeCity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnakeCity has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One SnakeCity token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070156 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10725208 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SnakeCity

SnakeCity’s launch date was December 31st, 2021. SnakeCity’s total supply is 974,981,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,025,511 tokens. SnakeCity’s official Twitter account is @snakecity_io. The official website for SnakeCity is snakecity.io. The official message board for SnakeCity is snakecity.medium.com.

SnakeCity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnakeCity (SNCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. SnakeCity has a current supply of 974,981,821.397484 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SnakeCity is 0.00455262 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $240.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://snakecity.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnakeCity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnakeCity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnakeCity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

