Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Lowered by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,450 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

SNOW stock traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.81. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

