Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Shares Down 2.6%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 23,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 12,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $111.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. Analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.23% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

