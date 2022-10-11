SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.68.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $207.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.86 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.