Solcial Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10,470.00 (SLCL)

Solcial (SLCL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Solcial has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solcial has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $10,470.00 worth of Solcial was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solcial token can currently be bought for $0.0524 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solcial Token Profile

Solcial’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. Solcial’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,417,145 tokens. The official website for Solcial is solcial.io. Solcial’s official Twitter account is @solcialofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solcial’s official message board is blog.solcial.io.

Buying and Selling Solcial

According to CryptoCompare, “Solcial (SLCL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Solcial has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Solcial is 0.05352859 USD and is up 5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $220,168.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solcial.io.”

