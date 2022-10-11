SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,323,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.73% of SomaLogic worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SomaLogic by 17.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,390,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,516 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the first quarter worth $134,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SomaLogic by 25.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLGC traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,992. SomaLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 114.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

