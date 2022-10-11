Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.67

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 46795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

Sonova Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.63.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

Featured Stories

