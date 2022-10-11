South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. Analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of South Jersey Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 102,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.