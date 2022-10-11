SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 259,789 shares.The stock last traded at $31.35 and had previously closed at $31.24.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

SpartanNash Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. SpartanNash's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

