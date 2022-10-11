SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.8% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $156.34. 162,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,216,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average of $167.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

