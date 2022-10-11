SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 12.5% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $49.33. 94,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,921. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

