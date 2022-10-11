Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Trading 8% Higher

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.33 and last traded at $31.33. 720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,485 ($42.11) in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.