Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Buys 20,368 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics makes up 3.5% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Arrow Electronics worth $14,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $93.84. 10,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,571. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $112.45. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

