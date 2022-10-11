Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Grows Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 129.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 63.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 25.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $95.24. 2,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.60 and a twelve month high of $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

