Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Purchases 17,517 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 2.0% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.38. 31,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

