Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Sells 31,572 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,572 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up about 2.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.