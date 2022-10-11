Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Takes $4.34 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 74,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.10. 15,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,801. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.