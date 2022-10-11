SpookyShiba (SPKY) Price Hits $0.0060

SpookyShiba (SPKY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. SpookyShiba has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $18,437.00 worth of SpookyShiba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SpookyShiba has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One SpookyShiba token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SpookyShiba

SpookyShiba’s launch date was July 6th, 2022. SpookyShiba’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,362,055 tokens. The official website for SpookyShiba is spookyshiba.com. SpookyShiba’s official message board is spookyshiba.medium.com. The Reddit community for SpookyShiba is https://reddit.com/r/spookyshiba and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpookyShiba’s official Twitter account is @shibaspooky and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpookyShiba Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpookyShiba (SPKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpookyShiba has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SpookyShiba is 0.00632191 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,528.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spookyshiba.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpookyShiba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpookyShiba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpookyShiba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

