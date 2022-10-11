StarBlock (STB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.49 Million

StarBlock (STB) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One StarBlock token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. StarBlock has a market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $137,239.00 worth of StarBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StarBlock has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003176 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

StarBlock Profile

StarBlock’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. StarBlock’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,419,882 tokens. StarBlock’s official Twitter account is @starblocknft and its Facebook page is accessible here. StarBlock’s official website is www.starblock.io. The official message board for StarBlock is medium.com/@starblocknft.

Buying and Selling StarBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “StarBlock (STB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. StarBlock has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StarBlock is 0.00834131 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $79.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.starblock.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

