Starbots Price Hits $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (BOT)

Starbots (BOT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Starbots has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Starbots token can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbots has a market capitalization of $289,921.52 and $94,523.00 worth of Starbots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbots alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,096.73 or 1.00003168 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002408 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00061252 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022528 BTC.

Starbots Profile

Starbots (BOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Starbots’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,442,949 tokens. Starbots’ official website is starbots.net. The official message board for Starbots is medium.com/@starbots_game. Starbots’ official Twitter account is @starbots_game and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbots

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbots (BOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Starbots has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Starbots is 0.0123477 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $661.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starbots.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbots directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbots should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbots using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbots and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.