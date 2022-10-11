Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lessened by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

