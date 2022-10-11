Starly Price Reaches $0.0487 ($STARLY)

Starly ($STARLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. Starly has a total market cap of $281,424.77 and approximately $395,283.00 worth of Starly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starly token can now be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Starly has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Starly Profile

Starly’s launch date was February 17th, 2022. Starly’s total supply is 44,687,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,780,000 tokens. Starly’s official Twitter account is @starlynft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starly is medium.com/@starlynft. The official website for Starly is starly.io.

Buying and Selling Starly

According to CryptoCompare, “Starly ($STARLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Starly has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Starly is 0.04836765 USD and is down -10.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $394,036.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starly.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

