Starmon Metaverse Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,977.00 (SMON)

Starmon Metaverse (SMON) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Starmon Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $8,977.00 worth of Starmon Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starmon Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Starmon Metaverse has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Starmon Metaverse Profile

Starmon Metaverse was first traded on August 30th, 2021. Starmon Metaverse’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Starmon Metaverse is medium.com/@starmon_metaverse. Starmon Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @starmongame. Starmon Metaverse’s official website is starmon.io.

Starmon Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starmon Metaverse (SMON) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Starmon Metaverse has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Starmon Metaverse is 0.02063709 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,256.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starmon.io/.”

