StarSharks (SSS) (SSS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $463,313.15

StarSharks (SSS) (SSS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. StarSharks (SSS) has a market capitalization of $463,313.15 and approximately $1.00 million worth of StarSharks (SSS) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StarSharks (SSS) has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One StarSharks (SSS) token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StarSharks (SSS) Token Profile

StarSharks (SSS) (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2021. StarSharks (SSS)’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,312,693 tokens. StarSharks (SSS)’s official Twitter account is @starsharks_sss. StarSharks (SSS)’s official website is starsharks.com. The official message board for StarSharks (SSS) is medium.com/@starsharks.

StarSharks (SSS) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StarSharks (SSS) (SSS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StarSharks (SSS) has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StarSharks (SSS) is 0.35459588 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,237,841.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starsharks.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarSharks (SSS) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarSharks (SSS) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarSharks (SSS) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

