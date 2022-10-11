STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €33.00 ($33.67) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($21.89). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.10.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.