Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group comprises 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 61,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,559. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

