Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,368 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 558,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,092. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

