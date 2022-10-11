Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,172 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 117,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,382,000. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,823,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $167.91.

