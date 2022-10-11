Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $61.72. 32,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,078. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.