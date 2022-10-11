Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,999. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

