Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,746. The firm has a market cap of $556.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 244.91 and a quick ratio of 244.91. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.31%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

