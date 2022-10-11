Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 142,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,044. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

