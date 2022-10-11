StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACIU. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune Price Performance

ACIU stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a current ratio of 13.28. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $223.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). On average, equities analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.