StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

ABIO opened at $2.04 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

