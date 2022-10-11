Stratec (ETR:SBS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.70

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €75.70 ($77.24) and last traded at €78.10 ($79.69), with a volume of 7744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €75.70 ($77.24).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($140.82) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on shares of Stratec in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $947.32 million and a P/E ratio of 33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is €85.06 and its 200 day moving average is €95.24.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

