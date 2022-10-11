Stream2Earn (STREAMN) One Day Volume Hits $13,060.00

Stream2Earn (STREAMN) traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Stream2Earn token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream2Earn has a total market capitalization of $31,899.07 and $13,060.00 worth of Stream2Earn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stream2Earn has traded 66.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stream2Earn Token Profile

Stream2Earn’s genesis date was August 24th, 2022. Stream2Earn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Stream2Earn is stream2earn.io. Stream2Earn’s official Twitter account is @s2earn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stream2Earn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream2Earn (STREAMN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Stream2Earn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stream2Earn is 0.00031843 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $45.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stream2earn.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream2Earn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream2Earn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream2Earn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

