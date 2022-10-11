Sugar Kingdom Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week (CANDY)

Sugar Kingdom (CANDY) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Sugar Kingdom token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sugar Kingdom has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sugar Kingdom has a market capitalization of $112,280.19 and $12,615.00 worth of Sugar Kingdom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,972.33 or 1.00055488 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Sugar Kingdom Token Profile

CANDY is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Sugar Kingdom’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,750,000 tokens. Sugar Kingdom’s official Twitter account is @sugarkingdomnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sugar Kingdom is www.sugarkingdom.io.

Sugar Kingdom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sugar Kingdom (CANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sugar Kingdom has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sugar Kingdom is 0.01955257 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $232.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sugarkingdom.io.”

