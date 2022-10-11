Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.79.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$45.04 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$53.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.80.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at C$1,896,131.02. In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at C$1,896,131.02. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

